Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday arrived in Hungary as part of a European tour, and were welcomed by Representative to Hungary Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) alongside members of the country’s parliament at a banquet in the evening.
Attending the banquet were Istvan Tiba, a member of the ruling Fidesz party and the Hungarian National Assembly’s Hungary-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association; Andras Aradszki of the Christian Democratic People’s Party; Fidesz members Zoltan Fenyvesi and Monika Bartos; and association secretary-general Istvan Juhasz.
Speaking in Hungarian, Liu said that yesterday was a “historic moment,” as it was the first time that the Legislative Yuan’s Taiwan-Hungary Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association has visited Hungary since it was formed a year ago.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Representative Office, Budapest, Hungary via CNA
Liu thanked Hungarian lawmakers for their assistance in maintaining good relations with Taiwan, as well as for making the arrangements for visiting legislators to tour the country, and learn about its history and culture.
He also extended an invitation to the Hungarian lawmakers to visit Taiwan again.
Liu said that Taiwanese and Hungarians are hard-working and friendly, leading to mutual aid helping to grow their economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The countries have rich histories and cultures, which are shared when Taiwanese and Hungarian lawmakers collaborate in support of their people, he said.
Tiba said he hopes to one day welcome his Taiwanese friends in fluent Mandarin, adding that of all the friendship associations at the Hungarian National Assembly, the one with Taiwan is the most unique given the efforts required to help Taiwan participate in international affairs.
Tiba thanked Taiwan for helping Hungary during the pandemic, as well as for its financial and material aid when Hungary was accepting Ukrainian refugees.
All of the Hungarian members attending the banquet have visited Taiwan, Tiba said, adding that he was pleased to introduce Taiwanese legislators to Hungary in return, and hoped that they leave with good memories.
Taiwan-Hungary Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association head Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said she was happy to meet her counterparts in Hungary, and thanked Tiba for arranging a tour of the Danube coast and the spectacular sights of the Hungarian National Assembly building.
