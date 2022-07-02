Tour bus drivers are now banned from working more than 11 hours per day, an amendment to Article 84 of the Transportation Management Regulations (汽車運輸業管理規則) that took effect on Wednesday stipulates.
However, drivers would still be allowed to work for more than 12 consecutive days when serving a single travel itinerary, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.
The 11-hour restriction would include the drive from the bus’ parking space to the tour group’s pickup point, and from the end point of the tour to the parking space, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
“This will ensure that tour bus operators do not compromise traffic safety by overworking drivers,” it said.
The 11-hour rule includes eight regular working hours and a maximum of three hours overtime, the ministry said.
Those contravening the regulations would face fines of NT$9,000 to NT$90,000, the ministry said, citing Article 77 of the Highway Act (公路法).
The amendment also stipulates that tour bus companies cannot suspend operations of new buses within six months of their license plates being issued, the ministry said.
After resuming services with a previously suspended bus, operators would not be allowed to suspend the bus again within one month, except when they can prove that it is undergoing repairs at a licensed shop, the ministry said.
Some operators have delayed the replacement of old buses after their license plates expired, waiting to sell them for higher prices than potential buyers offer at the time, and in the meantime hire subcontractors to offer tour bus services on their behalf.
The ministry said it has revised the Review Rules for the Motor Transportation Industry (汽車運輸業審核細則) to limit such practices, requiring operators to replace buses within one year after their license plates expire, down from previously two years.
The requirement would ensure a more reasonable balance of supply and demand in the tour bus market, it said.
