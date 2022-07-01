NIA to begin accepting online ARC applications

Staff writer, with CNA





Foreign holders of employment permits issued by the Ministry of Labor can from today apply for Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) online, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday.

Online applications would be launched on a trial basis and would initially not be available to holders of employment permits issued by other ministries, including the Ministry of Education, the agency said.

Holders of permits issued by the labor ministry can also apply for family members’ ARCs online, but would also continue to be able to file applications at NIA branches, it said.

The agency said it would consider expanding the online application service to foreign professionals who have permits issued by other ministries and agencies.

In other news, the labor ministry yesterday said brokerage firms that hire foreign translators and chefs to work in Taiwan can now file employment-related applications online.

The ministry said it has made online applications available for employment permits and extensions, employer changes, changes in employees’ data, departures of employees and employment renewals.

Online applications were previously only available for other select employment categories, the ministry said.

However, brokers would still have to obtain a recruitment permit for foreign translators and chefs before they can file online applications on their behalf, it said.