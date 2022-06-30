Beverage businesses are tomorrow to begin giving people who bring their own cups a discount of NT$5 to NT$10, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday.
The measure is part of the government’s plan to reduce the use of single-use cups, EPA Recycling Fund Management Board Executive Director Wang Yueh-bin (王嶽斌) told a news conference in Taipei.
“In 2020, Taiwan used 4 billion disposable beverage cups, generating a huge amount of waste,” Wang said, adding that the UN is to implement the legally binding Global Plastics Pact in 2024.
Photo: CNA
“All this shows the urgency of reducing the use of plastics,” Wang added.
The EPA in 2011 implemented the policy of giving people a discount of NT$1 to NT$3 if they brought their own cup, but it found that people would be more inclined to do so with a discount of NT$5, Wang said.
“Business owners have told us that only about 6 percent of people bring their own cup with a deduction from their beverage purchase of only NT$1 to NT$3,” he said.
“When a NT$5 discount takes effect, the number of people who bring their own cup will increase fivefold, which will help avoid the use of 580 million disposable cups per year, eliminating 7,000 tonnes of garbage,” Wang added.
Representatives of five major food chains in Taiwan also participated in the news conference.
More than 7,000 of Taiwan’s 7-Eleven stores have been implementing the policy since June 15, the convenience store chain said.
Starting on Friday, people who bring their own cup when purchasing coffee or tea on the first day of each month would be given a NT$7 discount, it said.
FamilyMart said that people would be given a NT$5 discount for bringing their own cup.
Before the end of next month, 100 of its stores would provide reusable cups, FamilyMart said, adding that it would expand the program to 400 outlets by the end of the year.
McDonald’s on June 1 started providing a NT$5 discount to people who bring their own cup, and it set up reusable cup rental stations in Tainan and Taipei, while KFC has made the NT$5 discount available since June 15.
Starbucks said it has for some time been giving people bringing their own cup a NT$10 discount, adding that it would continue doing so under the new policy.
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,
Opening-day ticket sales for a horror exhibition at the Tainan Art Museum were suspended twice on Saturday as the show attracted too many visitors. Titled “Ghosts and Hells: The Underworld in Asian art,” the exhibition runs until Oct. 16. It is the local version of a show that debuted at the Musee du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris. It was planned and curated by Julien Rousseau. The Tainan museum said that within an hour of its doors opening, more than 1,000 people had entered the exhibition. By noon, 3,000 physical and virtual tickets had been sold, while the museum had more than 4,000