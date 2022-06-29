Taitung County councilors have opposed the Siraya’s bid to be recognized as “indigenous peoples in plains areas,” as it might accelerate the Sinicization of indigenous people.
The Constitutional Court yesterday heard an oral argument for the case, whereby the Siraya, one of the Pingpu indigenous groups, requested to be recognized legally.
The Status Act for Indigenous Peoples (原住民身分法) does not recognize the Pingpu, who are unable to obtain indigenous status under the existing law.
Photo: CNA
Eight Amis, Paiwan and Puyuma councilors, as well as indigenous people from plains areas and mountainous areas, voiced their disapproval of the appeal in a joint statement issued yesterday.
Taitung County Council Deputy Speaker Lin Tsung-han (林琮翰) said that indigenous people were under legislative protection due to their unique culture, which would be obliterated if Pingpu groups that have already been Sinicized were hastily integrated into the existing categorizations of indigenous people.
The government should enact separate laws to recognize and protect Pingpu groups and establish a Pingpu Council to revive their culture, he said, citing the example of the Hakka Affairs Council.
Pingpu groups should not be included in the “indigenous peoples in plains areas” category, otherwise the lifestyles of existing indigenous peoples would be wiped out and “Taiwan’s indigenous people would soon disappear due to Sinicization,” he added.
Taitung County Councilor Lin Tsan-tien (林參天), who is Han Taiwanese, was highly supportive of recognizing the Pingpu as indigenous people, saying that historically they were “indigenous people’s brothers” so they should not be “left on the street.”
If indigenous people are worried that their resources would be diminished due to recognition of the Pingpu, the government could allocate a larger budget or increase the quota for legislators elected by indigenous peoples in plains areas instead of excluding the Pingpu, Lin Tsan-tien said.
Taking care of minority groups, such as passing the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act (原住民族基本法), can “bring harmony to Taiwan’s politics,” he said, adding that people in Taitung are working hard to improve the relationship between indigenous people and Han Taiwanese.
He called on indigenous people to “accept their brothers the Siraya.”
