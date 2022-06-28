More than 70,000 people who bought tickets for domestic flights have been told that they must pay the difference in price when a new ticketing scheme takes effect on Thursday, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.
On June 1, the agency had said that ticket prices for domestic flights would increase by an average of 4.8 percent, or about NT$100, due to rising fuel costs.
Of the 23 domestic flight routes, the price of a Mandarin Airlines’ flight between Taipei and Kinmen would rise the most, with the cost of a one-way ticket increasing from NT$2,409 to NT$2,641. The lowest price increase would be for Daily Air flights between Taitung and Green Island, which would rise from NT$1,100 to NT$1,130.
Photo: CNA
“More than 70,000 domestic flight passengers who are to depart on or after June 30 have been informed by e-mail that they should pay the difference in ticket price in full before boarding,” the agency said.
The ticket price increase would not affect registered residents of outlying islands, who would continue to receive government subsidies for purchasing tickets for domestic flights, it said.
This is the sixth time that the agency has adjusted the price of airfare for domestic flights. The CAA permitted domestic carriers to raise ticket prices in March 2015 and October 2015, before lowering them in June 2020.
However, ticket prices rose again in July last year and April.
Fuel consumption is the civil aviation industry’s main cost, and fluctuating fuel costs affect ticket prices, the agency said.
To avoid inconveniences due to frequent changes in airfare, the agency stipulated in 2014 that domestic carriers are allowed to raise ticket prices if the average aviation fuel price exceeds NT$27.25 per liter over three months.
The average aviation fuel price from April to this month topped NT$29.38, it said.
“During the past five price adjustments, airlines had refunded customers or required them to pay for the price difference in accordance with terms of flight service contracts,” the CAA said. “However, we asked airlines to fully disclose such information to passengers this time, as some of them did not know that they needed to pay the difference until they arrived at airports when the price was adjusted in April,” it said.
Passengers should check if the price difference they pay is accurate, it added.
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
‘HIDDEN GEM’: The city earned plaudits for its low crime rate, world-class healthcare system, cheap cost of living and easy public transportation Taipei has been named the 10th best city in the world for quality of living in an annual survey by the editors of Monocle, a UK-based global affairs and lifestyle magazine. The survey, which is to be published in the magazine’s July/August issue, selected the world’s top 25 cities based on factors including cost of living, retail, hospitality, culture and access to green spaces, as well as feedback from Monocle correspondents. Taipei’s 10th place finish was one place down from a year earlier. The survey ranked Copenhagen as the world’s best city, with Zurich, Lisbon, Helsinki and Stockholm rounding out the top five.
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from