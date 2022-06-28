An Anping-class coast guard missile corvette has docked at a naval base in northeastern Taiwan in preparation for naval drills leading up to this year’s Han Kuang live-fire military exercises, a person familiar with the matter said yesterday.
The Chengkung (成功), a 600-tonne vessel normally based in Hualien County to patrol the east coast, arrived at Suao Naval Base in Yilan County on Sunday, ahead of drills to begin later this week, the person said.
The drills are being conducted ahead of the annual Han Kuang exercises, which are scheduled to be held from July 25 to July 29.
The Chengkung might fire indigenous Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles during the drills, as its sister ship did in a similar drill in May, local media have reported.
The other vessel, also an Anping-class corvette, last month fired a Hsiung Feng II missile that successfully hit a target 100km off Taiwan’s coast, near Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼).
The annual Han Kuang exercises, first held in 1984, are large-scale military drills that include all branches of the armed forces, with the aim of testing the nation’s combat readiness in the event of an attack.
Two coast guard corvettes are for the first time to join this year’s live-fire exercises to boost combat readiness, the Ministry of National Defense said.
In a report sent to lawmakers in April, the ministry said the exercises, which are to involve the firing of precision weapons systems, ensure that the Coast Guard Administration is best prepared to carry out national defense missions in the event of war.
The coast guard has two 600-tonne Anping-class patrol vessels capable of traveling at more than 44 knots (81.5kph), and are equipped with a water cannon, high-explosive rockets and a 20mm cannon.
Ships of this class are also designed to be fitted with Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missiles, which efficiently transforms them into fast attack vessels when needed.
