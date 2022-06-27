Eleven-year-old becomes latest MIS-C case

LOW MORTALITY: The CECC said that this year’s 6,319 severe COVID-19 cases, 5,401 of whom died, accounted for 0.18 percent of all infections since Jan. 1

A new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was yesterday confirmed as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 39,586 new local COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths.

The MIS-C case is a 11-year-old girl who received her first COVID-19 vaccine on May 21, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

After developing a fever, she was on May 30 diagnosed with COVID-19, said Chuang, the center’s spokesman.

Her fever dissipated the next day, but she developed a rash, he said.

On June 4, her tempreature rose again, to 40.1°C, and she had chills, dizziness, a headache, a sore throat and a cough, Chuang said, adding that her symptoms did not dissipate after seeking medical attention and taking medicine.

The girl on June 6 developed abdominal pain, vomiting and loss of appetite, and had low blood pressure and increased levels of inflammatory markers when she arrived at an emergency room that day, he said, adding that after treatment in an intensive care unit, she was discharged from hospital on June 14.

Taiwan yesterday reported 39,586 new local COVID-19 cases, the CECC said, adding that the most cases were reported in Taichung, with 5,520, followed by New Taipei City with 5,320, Kaohsiung with 5,309, Taoyuan with 3,791, Tainan with 3,786, Changhua County with 2,761, Taipei with 2,734, Pingtung County with 1,655, Yunlin County with 1,111, Hsinchu County with 1,008, and 12 cities and counties each with fewer than 1,000 cases.

Chuang said that 359 new moderate to severe cases and 134 deaths were confirmed.

As of Saturday, 6,319 severe cases, including 5,401 deaths, had been reported since Jan. 1, accounting for 0.18 percent of all the local cases this year.

Asymptomatic or mild cases accounted for 99.58 percent, and moderate cases accounted for 0.24 percent of all the local cases reported this year, he said.

Of the 134 newly confirmed deaths, Chuang said 127 people, or 95 percent, had cancer or other underlying health conditions, and 80 people, or 60 percent, had not received a booster vaccine.

A woman in her 30s, who had a nervous system disease and had received a booster shot, tested positive and started taking the oral antiviral Paxlovid on June 13, but on June 20 she had a fever, difficulty breathing and low blood oxygen levels, and was admitted to hospital and treated with Remdesivir the next day, he said.

The woman’s condition did not improve, and as her family members had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, she died of pneumonia and respiratory failure that evening, Chuang said.