Lithuania looks to boost trade ties with Taiwan

CHINA TRADE SUBSTITUTE: Lithuania’s vice minister of agriculture spoke of the importance of economic cooperation between democratic and predictable countries

Staff Writer, with CNA





With goods from Lithuania blocked from entering China, Lithuanian Vice Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis expressed hopes of ramping up exports to Taiwan while visiting Taipei on Friday.

Giedraitis, who arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for a three-day visit, said Lithuania looks forward to introducing its beef, poultry, fish, dairy and egg products to Taiwan.

Taiwanese government officials have agreed to grant import permissions for these products within the next few months, he said.

Representative to Lithuania Eric Huang, left, and Lithuanian Vice Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis, center, attend the Taipei International Food Show on Wednesday. Photo: Ann Wang/Reuters

The Chinese government has been accused of imposing a de facto embargo following Vilnius’ decision to allow the opening there of a representative office with the word “Taiwanese” in its name.

As such, the Taiwan market has become increasingly important as a substitute for Lithuanian exports, Giedraitis said.

China imported US$270 million of goods from Lithuania last year, according to the UN Comtrade Database.

Speaking about the punitive measures launched by the likes of China and Russia against Lithuanian exporters, Giedraitis underlined the importance of increasing economic cooperation between democratic countries, where markets are predictable and governed by the rule of law.

Beijing downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania last year over the representative office naming issue, and Vilnius said in February that China had suspended imports of its beef, dairy and beer.

This came about one month after Taiwan purchased a shipment of Lithuanian rum that the Baltic nation had feared would be rejected by China.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) on Friday met with Giedraitis to discuss bilateral trade and business, the ministry said a statement.

Chen said during the meeting that the ministry would strive to strengthen the country’s trade relationship with Lithuania, and help it promote its products in Taiwan and throughout Asia.