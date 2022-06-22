Taipei ranked 10th in global quality of living survey

‘HIDDEN GEM’: The city earned plaudits for its low crime rate, world-class healthcare system, cheap cost of living and easy public transportation

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei has been named the 10th best city in the world for quality of living in an annual survey by the editors of Monocle, a UK-based global affairs and lifestyle magazine.

The survey, which is to be published in the magazine’s July/August issue, selected the world’s top 25 cities based on factors including cost of living, retail, hospitality, culture and access to green spaces, as well as feedback from Monocle correspondents.

Taipei’s 10th place finish was one place down from a year earlier.

People ride YouBikes at Dadaocheng Wharf in Taipei’s Datong District yesterday. Photo: CNA

The survey ranked Copenhagen as the world’s best city, with Zurich, Lisbon, Helsinki and Stockholm rounding out the top five.

Among Asian cities, only Tokyo finished above Taipei, placing sixth.

“Taipei is a subtropical oasis teeming with stunning hiking trails and walkable city streets,” the magazine said in an article introducing the city, which it described as a “hidden Asian gem.”

Taipei is known for its “tantalizing food stalls that are open 24 hours a day, with vendors slinging out bowls of cheap rice and noodles for early commuters or night owls,” it said.

The article lauded Taipei for its low crime rate and “world-class healthcare system,” as well as its convenient public transportation and cheap cost of living.

It also highlighted the way nature “nestles in” with Taipei’s urban environment, citing the gardens that many residents keep on their balconies and the city government’s practice of labeling trees with QR codes to help people identify them.

In terms of drawbacks, the article said Taipei needs to adopt a right of way for people crossing the street, saying that “despite improvements, it is still not always safe.”

The “antiquated banking system” in Taiwan also needs an upgrade, it said, with editors suggesting that banking services be made more easily accessible for residents and travelers.

Taiwan’s borders are still closed to tourists due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the government “has announced plans to slowly open up to visitors later this year,” the article said.