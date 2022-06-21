Ice cream maker issues recall of vanilla products

Staff writer, with CNA





Haagen-Dazs yesterday issued a recall for vanilla ice cream after two batches from a recent shipment were found to contain small amounts of pesticide residue.

They were found to be tainted with ethylene oxide, said General Mills Taiwan, Haagen-Dazs’ distibutor in Taiwan.

They are 473ml products that expire on April 13 next year and 11 liter tubs for commercial purposes that expire on Oct. 26, the company said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, all vanilla ice cream products from the two batches are being removed from shelves, while those tested at the border would remain sealed in a warehouse, it said.

The firm said that the global Haagen-Dazs headquarters has been notified about the issue and would cooperate with local authorities to ensure all relevant inspections are carried out.

Customers who had purchased the items after April 26 with a valid receipt can immediately apply for a full refund, Haagen-Dazs said.

Refund applications are available at https://bit.ly/3b9mT2s, and must be completed before Aug. 31.