The Taipei MRT metropolitan railway system is to allow passengers to board with bicycles or large pet strollers from 10pm to the end of service on weekdays starting tomorrow, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said on Friday.
Bicycle access points at 83 of the MRT’s 131 stations are to remain unchanged after the new time allowance begins, the company said in a statement.
Bicycles are already allowed on the system at those stations on weekends, holidays, and between 10am and 4pm on weekdays.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation
Bicycle access is available at all MRT stations except Tamsui Station, Zhongshan Station, Taipei Main Station, Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station, Zhongxiao Fuxing Station, Nanjing Fuxing Station and Daan Station, as well as all stations on the Circular Line (Yellow Line) and Wenhu Line (Brown Line).
If a bicycle is packed as a carry-on object that does not exceed 165cm in length and the sum of its dimensions is less than 220cm, it can be brought on MRT trains as luggage during general service hours.
Passengers are allowed to carry a large pet stroller, with the sum of its dimensions between 1.76m and 2.1m, on trains on weekends, holidays, and between 10am and 4pm on weekdays.
Those passengers can do so on 86 stations on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red Line), Songshan-Xindian Line (Green Line), Zhonghe-Xinlu Line (Orange Line) and Bannan Line (Blue Line), excluding Taipei Main Station, Daan Station, Nanjing Fuxing Station, Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station and Zhongxiao Fuxing Station.
Passengers carrying a pet stroller with a combined dimension of less than 1.75m can continue to enter or exit from any station during service hours without needing to purchase an additional ticket, the statement said.
Passengers traveling with either a bicycle or a large pet stroller should buy a NT$80 flat-fare single-journey ticket, the Taipei Rapid Transit said.
