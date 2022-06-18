Pingtung County environmentalists yesterday called for measures to protect crabs crossing Checheng Coastal Scenic Road in the county’s Checheng Township (車城).
Pingtung County Environmental Protection Union supervisory board member Chu Yu-hsi (朱玉璽) said that numerous crabs dwelling in a nearby wetland are killed by vehicles on a 250m section of the road each year.
The section — which runs north-south along the wetland from Sihchong (四重) creek to Baoli (保力) creek — acts as a barrier to the crabs, which reproduce on land, he said.
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times
Citing roadkill figures gathered by volunteers, Chu said that vehicles run over about 10 female crabs every day during the height of the crustaceans’ breeding season, he said, adding that the death of a female crab could mean the loss of 200,000 eggs.
The most affected species are Cardisoma carnifex, which account for about 80 percent of the wetland’s crab population, along with Tuerkayana hirtipes and hermit crabs, he said.
Kenting National Park has built underground passages and implemented traffic controls around Provincial Highway 26 and a road in Shadao (砂島) reduce crab deaths, he said.
The county could implement the park’s policies to protect the township’s crabs, he said.
A volunteer surnamed Yang (楊) said the scenic road has less traffic than Provincial Highway 26, which means similar policies could be readily adopted.
The Pingtung Department of Agriculture said it would consider implementing the controls along the road, depending on traffic patterns.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
WORTH THE BAN: Many people warned Chen of the loss of potential earnings from the Chinese market, but the Taiwan-based singer said she has benefited in other ways Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) performed part of a song banned in China at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit this week, and said her freedom as an artist was more important than having access to the Chinese market. Chen performed part of the song Fragile (玻璃心), which pokes fun at nationalistic Chinese social media users, on a small platform in a space outside the venue’s main auditorium at the end of the summit’s first day on Thursday. She also debuted a new English song, Who Says, a tune Chen said is meant to encourage people who feel persecuted. “I really hope people who
NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether