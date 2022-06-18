A man suspected of murdering a Thai couple in Taiwan has turned himself in to authorities in Thailand, Taoyuan police said yesterday.
A spokesperson for the Jhongli District (中壢) police precinct told a news conference that the suspect, Wang Ta-hsien (王大賢) of Thailand, was accompanied by his father, who convinced his son to turn himself in to police in Chiang Mai, Thailand, yesterday morning.
The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office and the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) are working with Thai authorities to extradite Wang to face charges, the Jhongli police said.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan does not have an official extradition treaty with Thailand, but Thailand has in previous cases agreed to extradite suspects to Taiwan for trial, CIB official Dustin Lee (李泱輯) said.
In the Taoyuan case, as the couple and the suspect are Thai, and as the couple’s families have filed a report in Thailand accusing Wang of murder, it is likely the suspect could be tried there, Lee said.
Wang was last seen with the couple surnamed Lee (李), who lived in New Taipei City, on Wednesday last week, Jhongli police said last week.
Based on a preliminary investigation, the couple operated a migrant worker recruitment agency in Taiwan with Wang as a business partner, it said.
Wang returned to Thailand on a flight out of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday last week, the same day he abandoned the couple’s vehicle, in which their bodies were found, in a parking lot near the Taoyuan High Speed Rail Station, it said.
All three were of Chinese descent and had met in Thailand, it said.
On Wednesday last week, they met at a dormitory for migrant workers in New Taipei City, apparently to discuss money matters, it said.
A dispute ensued, and Wang allegedly killed the couple and hid their bodies in the trunk of their vehicle, it said.
The couple, aged 30 to 40, were reported missing by family members on Thursday last week.
Meanwhile, in Bangkok, Royal Thai Police Commissioner Suwat Jangyodsuk said during a news conference yesterday that the suspect will stand trial in Thailand.
Thailand has jurisdiction in the case involving the suspect, he said.
As Thailand and Taiwan do not have any agreement of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, Wang, 35, will not be extradited to Taiwan, said the Thai police chief.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
WORTH THE BAN: Many people warned Chen of the loss of potential earnings from the Chinese market, but the Taiwan-based singer said she has benefited in other ways Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) performed part of a song banned in China at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit this week, and said her freedom as an artist was more important than having access to the Chinese market. Chen performed part of the song Fragile (玻璃心), which pokes fun at nationalistic Chinese social media users, on a small platform in a space outside the venue’s main auditorium at the end of the summit’s first day on Thursday. She also debuted a new English song, Who Says, a tune Chen said is meant to encourage people who feel persecuted. “I really hope people who
NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether