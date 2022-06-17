Efforts by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) to rewrite Koxinga’s “liberation” of Taiwan as having brought both sides of the Taiwan Strait under “one China” cannot change the fact that Taiwan is a sovereign country, the Mainland Affairs Council said on Wednesday.
Koxinga, also known as Cheng Cheng-kung (鄭成功), was a Ming Dynasty loyalist and military commander who in 1662 conquered Dutch-held Fort Zeelandia and established the capital of his renegade kingdom in Tainan, as a base of operations against the Qing empire.
Events marking Cheng’s liberation of Taiwan 360 years ago were held in Chiayi County and Nanan City, China, on Tuesday, with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) attending the event in Taiwan and TAO Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一) attending the event in China.
Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
Chinese media quoted Liu as telling the Nanan City event that he hoped “Taiwanese compatriots would engage themselves toward the goal of unification.”
TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a news briefing on Wednesday that Koxinga was a hero worshiped on both sides of the Strait for having “liberated Taiwan,” upholding the dignity of the Zhonghua minzu (中華民族, Chinese ethnic group), and favoring the Zhonghua minzu by protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The MAC said that Taiwan is a sovereign state and has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China.
No matter what “united front” rhetoric or method the Chinese Communist Party uses, both sides of the Strait belonging to “one China” is an illusion and cannot change the facts, the council said.
The council accused the KMT of participating in China’s “united front” tactic on Tuesday, and urged Taiwanese to cherish their hard-won democracy and freedoms.
Taiwanese should be aware that China seeks to divide Taiwan from within, the council added.
The MAC warned Taiwanese and civic groups to watch out for Chinese “united front” rhetoric at cross-strait events, and to abide by the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) so that the nation’s interests are not harmed.
No citizen or group should participate in discussions or events on “democratic negotiations” or a “one country, two systems” model, which have been promoted by Beijing, the council said, adding that it is closely monitoring Chinese activities promoting “united rhetoric.”
The council said it would take action against people found to have contravened the law.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
WORTH THE BAN: Many people warned Chen of the loss of potential earnings from the Chinese market, but the Taiwan-based singer said she has benefited in other ways Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語) performed part of a song banned in China at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit this week, and said her freedom as an artist was more important than having access to the Chinese market. Chen performed part of the song Fragile (玻璃心), which pokes fun at nationalistic Chinese social media users, on a small platform in a space outside the venue’s main auditorium at the end of the summit’s first day on Thursday. She also debuted a new English song, Who Says, a tune Chen said is meant to encourage people who feel persecuted. “I really hope people who
NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the
THREAT FROM CHINA: To counter potential aggression by China or Russia, 67% in Japan and 77% in South Korea said that their nations should work with Washington A survey conducted by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo showed that 73 percent of respondents believe China might take military action against Taiwan. The survey, which was released on Thursday, also asked about the relationship between Japan and South Korea, with 31 percent of respondents in Japan saying the relationship would improve, up from 14 percent last year, while 53 percent of respondents in South Korea thought the same, up from 29 percent last year. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s People Power Party has said it wants to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship. Although the percentage of respondents who expect