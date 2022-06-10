A delegation led by independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) met with Copenhagen Employment and Integration head Jens-Kristian Lutken on Wednesday to discuss cross-strait issues and renewable energy.
The Legislative Yuan is participating in the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, which began yesterday and ends today, held by the Alliance of Democracies, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang’s (王婉諭) office said in a statement.
The cross-party delegation includes Wang, Lin, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣?) and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠), the office said.
Photo courtesy of the office of New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang
The delegation yesterday was given a tour of Copenhagen City Hall by city councilor Wang Heidi (王海蒂) and met with Lutken and Representative to Denmark Lee Shying-jow (李翔宙), it said.
Lutken said on Instagram that he greeted the delegation and discussed the challenges faced by democratic countries around the world.
Lutken said that Denmark and Taiwan are “important partners in the democratic camp,” even more so given China’s rise in the past decade, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He said he admires Taiwan’s technology industry and its links to the educational system, saying that technology occupies an essential place in the world and provides indispensable resources.
Lutken said he regrets not being able to visit Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he hopes to do so when Taiwan relaxes its border controls.
The delegation invited Lutken to Taiwan for further talks on democracy, technologies and the renewable energy industry.
Wang said that she is interested in Taiwan’s efforts in the renewable energy industry, which has a long history in Denmark, adding that she would like to exchange ideas on energy policies and technologies.
Lutken said that renewable energy infrastructure in Denmark has been well established, so the government no longer provides subsidies and relies on the industry to expand in the capital market.
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,