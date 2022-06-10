Taiwan Railways Administration Director-General Du Wei (杜微) yesterday pledged to increase the punctuality of train services to 95 percent or higher this year.
Du made the remarks in a speech at a ceremony celebrating the 135th founding anniversary of the agency.
On Wednesday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said in an online talk show that the agency would not be allowed to raise ticket prices, which have not been adjusted for 26 years, until after it shows significant improvement in safety and punctuality.
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
The agency’s average punctuality rate between 2012 and last year was 93.4 percent, Du said, adding that it briefly fell to 92 percent after a Puyuma Express derailment in Yilan County in 2018 that killed 18 people and injured 215.
Train punctuality has risen to an average of 94.8 percent from January to May this year, he said.
“Our goal this year is to elevate the punctuality rate to 95 percent or higher,” Du said, adding that he hopes to set a punctuality record.
The agency’s punctuality rate exceeded 95 percent once, when it in 2009 reached 95.31 percent.
The agency has since June last year been conducting safety reforms, which has helped reduce the occurrence of incidents, he said.
The number of major incidents has fallen from seven last year to one this year, while the number of general incidents has dropped from 51 to 40, he said.
“We understand that we still have a lot of room for improvement, but we are speeding up the safety reforms by introducing a safety management system, and having train services validated and verified by a third party,” he said.
Trains that have been in operation for 40 years or more would by June 29 be replaced by new EMU900 commuter trains and EMU3000 intercity trains, he said.
The agency would also continue expanding its railway tourism business, he said.
More than 200,000 people used the agency’s tourism train services last year, generating revenue of more than NT$200 million (US$6.77 million), Du said, forecasting that railway tourism would become a key revenue source for the agency.
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,