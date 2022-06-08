Intellectual property complaints can be made online

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Judicial Yuan’s electronic litigation and online indictment platform has begun taking complaints about intellectual property infringements.

The platform was established in 2015 and, over the years, adjustments have been made to the system and services provided, the Judicial Yuan said.

As civil and administrative suits involving intellectual property are allowed in court, adjustments were made so that the system could begin accepting such complaints from Wednesday last week, the Judicial Yuan said.

The service was made available due to changes in the legal industry, but also in hopes of reducing interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Regarding civil and administration suits involving intellectual property, the system receives requests to upload only legal documents involving provisional attachments, the preservation of evidence, provisional injunctions, provisional injunctions maintaining a temporary “status quo” and the enforcement of a suspension of action, Judicial Yuan member Chang Kuo-hsun (張國勳) said.

In the event that the plaintiff in an intellectual property case agrees to an administrative lawsuit, the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court can also upload the litigation documents and the official copy of the ruling to the platform, the Judicial Yuan said.

Once the upload has been completed and the files are in the system archives, it is considered legally binding and any rulings on the document would be effective immediately, it said.

The Judicial Yuan urged the public to utilize the platform and its services, especially during the pandemic.

Digitization is also environmentally friendly and in line with government policies aiming to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, as it removes the necessity to use paper and stamps, it added.