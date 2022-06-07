Telecoms have been asked to provide solutions after poor reception was identified as the No. 1 source of consumer complaints that the National Communications Commission (NCC) received in the first quarter this year.
From January to March, the commission received 1,234 complaints related to telecom service, down from 1,281 during the same quarter last year, NCC statistics show.
However, 771 of the complaints in the first quarter were related to reception of telecom services, with 64.59 percent being about poor reception that users experienced at home or at work.
Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times
Meanwhile, changes in telecom service contracts and subscriber service were identified as the second and third-biggest sources of complaints, accounting for 11 percent and 8 percent respectively, the NCC said.
The three telecoms that received the most complaints were Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Star and Taiwan Mobile, with 32.41 percent, 19.53 percent and 18.48 percent of the complaints.
Consumers who complained about poor indoor reception often asked telecoms to reduce their monthly service fees or improve the reception immediately, the commission said, adding that some demanded that their service contracts be terminated.
The commission offered two possible explanations for poor indoor reception.
“Transmission of electromagnetic waves could be hindered by buildings or topography, depending on where base stations were installed,” it said.
Another reason might be that a telecom removed a base station after residents in the area complained about it, but failed to find a different location nearby to reinstall it, it said.
“We have asked telecoms to conduct tests at locations where a majority of complaints took place and offer solutions accordingly,” the NCC said. “If consumers complain about poor reception, telecoms are advised to give consumers a rebate or allow them to terminate service contracts early while they find ways to address the problem, such as quickly installing a new base station.”
Telecoms should inform consumers that they have a seven-day free trial period for any telecom service they plan to subscribe to, the commission said.
Telecoms are obligated to disclose their service coverage areas to consumers, it said, adding that such information should be available in their retail stores and on their Web sites.
Telecoms must also disclose exactly what their service entails based on the “Telecommunication Service Quality Items and Formats,” which was published on April 8 last year, the NCC said.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the
MODERATE, SEVERE CASES: Many people with moderate or severe COVID-19 have comorbidities that require other treatment, but previous rules kept them in isolation Revised criteria to release people from isolation who were hospitalized with moderate or severe COVID-19 are to take effect today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that there were 80,656 new local infections, with 49 imported cases, 190 moderate or severe cases and 90 deaths. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the 90 deaths, 86 people had underlying health conditions, while the other four were unvaccinated. Fourty-four of those who died were not