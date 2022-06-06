Harvard summer program postponed again to 2023

Staff writer, with CNA





Harvard University’s new summer program in Taipei, a study-abroad program that allows US students to experience the local culture while improving their Chinese-language skills, has been postponed to next summer.

In October last year, Harvard University said it had decided to relocate its summer program in China, also known as the Harvard Beijing Academy, from Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) to National Taiwan University (NTU) in Taipei.

The new program, also known as the Harvard Taipei Academy, was originally to begin in 2020, but had been pushed back until this summer due to COVID-19.

A screen grab from Harvard University’s Web site introducing the Harvard Summer Program in Taipei, Taiwan, also known as the Harvard Taipei Academy. Photo: Screen grab from Web site

However, NTU on Saturday said that the program has been pushed back in light of the current COVID-19 situation in Taiwan and its border control restrictions.

NTU vice president for international affairs Yuan Hsiao-wei (袁孝維) said that the program was now expected to begin in June next year.

Yuan said the study environment in Taiwan is attractive to young people from all over the world, and hinted that other renowned schools from abroad had also expressed interest in sending students to NTU to study Chinese.

The Harvard program had initially intended to send 60 students to NTU this summer on an eight-week Chinese-learning course.

According to the Harvard Division of Continuing Education’s (DCE) Web site, the Taipei program would build on the success of the Harvard Beijing Academy and incorporate the same rigorous language curriculum, while providing participants with the opportunity to become immersed in the dynamic and diverse society and culture of Taiwan.

The program would include trips to famous local attractions such as the National Palace Museum, the Shilin Night Market and Yangmingshan National Park, according to the DCE.