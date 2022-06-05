Tainan’s Lee Yi-nan (李一男) on Friday kept a centuries-old family tradition alive by drawing the special “iron quench water” from an ancient well at noon on Friday. The day was Taiwan’s traditional Fifth Month Festival Day (五月節) on the lunar calendar.
Proprietor of the Chuan Li Blacksmith Shop (泉利打鐵鋪), Lee headed to his neighbor’s ancient well, which reportedly has a 200-year history dating to the Ming Dynasty, and is the only remaining “octagon well” in Tainan’s Yanshui District (鹽水), with eight-sided brickwork lining its inner wall.
Lee, 81, is a fifth-generation master blacksmith who has passed the family tradition to his son, who continues the business as its proprietor.
Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times
“We change the quench water needed to forge metals, shape steel and iron bars, and sharpen swords and knives. It is a tradition to take water from this well on this particular day, passed down from my grandfather, and probably much earlier,” Lee said.
“Our family cannot give up this tradition. We must keep the blacksmith shop and its traditions going,” Lee said. “I will pass the craft to my son for him to take over.”
Lee said that he began metalwork at age 14, learning from his father while helping in the family’s shop.
This weekend is known as the Duanwu Festival (端午節), or the Dragon Boat Festival, with traditions carried over from China.
In Taiwan, the festival begins with Fifth Month Day, which is celebrated as that start of summer — the fifth day of fifth month on the lunar calendar.
Marking the transition from spring to summer has been important in Taiwan’s agricultural society, and features the drawing of “pure yang water” from old wells at noon on this day. In traditional folklore, well water possess the highest level of positive energy at this particular time and date.
Lee stocks the metalwork shop with a year’s supply of water from the well on this day, as his ancestors did.
The water is believed to imbue the forged tools with enhanced strength and durability, Lee said.
“The water from this well is always clean, containing no impurities,” he said. “It never goes bad.”
Lee remains active in the business despite having handed the daily operations to his son, Lee Hsin-hsien (李信賢). The two continue to retain the good reputation of the traditional blacksmith shop, serving long-term local customers while receiving overseas orders for its handcrafted tools.
The shop has become a historic landmark in Tainan, located on Qiaonan Old Street, known as the first old town street of southern Taiwan, and among the earliest settlements in Tainan’s north region.
Many of the area’s landmarks and attractions are more than a century old, including the nearby Yuejin Harbor (月津港). Lee Yi-nan’s classical blacksmith shop — with its original wooden construction, furnace, wind bellow and brickwork floor — add to the area’s charm.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the