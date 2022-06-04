Polish New Immigrant Zaneta Fulfills Dream of Creating Handmade Desserts in Taiwan, Now Selling Like Hotcakes on the Internet.
Many new immigrants in Taiwan have proved to be the best ambassadors of cultural exchange! Zanet Hsu, a new immigrant from Poland, is talented at baking. She makes a wide variety of cakes and pastries that feature traditional Polish flavors and are beloved by many Taiwanese foodies. Now based in Sanhua, Tainan, she also writes about her life in Taiwan in her blog “My Life Abroad”(https://polishgirlintaiwan.blogspot.com/) to introduce Taiwan’s scenery and food culture to the world, attracting many followers, and successfully marketing Taiwan!
Ever heard of equine therapy? Uta Rindfleisch-Wu, who hails from Germany, is often called the “godmother of equine therapy” in Taiwan. To help children with physical and mental disabilities maintain their physical functions, Uta has dedicated her life to promoting the use of horses in physical therapy to train children’s sense of balance and open up their hearts. Why did she decide on this path? As her daughter lives with cerebral palsy, Uta understands what it’s like to be a mother and a coach, supporting her in her quest to create miracles on horseback with a gentle yet determined strength.
2nd generation Taiwanese-New Zealander Adam grew up in Taiwan. After graduating from university, Adam pursued further studies in hotel management in New Zealand. Adam’s father, who is from New Zealand, came to Taiwan and started an ice cream store, which later expanded into a renowned restaurant that featured signature dishes such as sourdough bread and various exotic dishes. But after operating for many years, the business was also facing transition pressures. After discussions with his family, Adam decided to return to the company, and helped transform the restaurant into a central kitchen specializing in western pastries, successfully taking over the reins from his father.
A chance encounter while traveling can be life-changing! Do you have such an experience? When Hong Kong couple Chan Jung-Gwan and Lam Pui-Kei were traveling in Taiwan, they were inspired by a couple who ran a bed and breakfast and decided to open a store selling cultural and creative products. They gathered designers from Taiwan and Hong Kong who share the same philosophy, and sold goods with cultural characteristics on the store shelves. They also launched handicraft workshops for people to experience creating crafts, hoping to promote the beauty of cultural and creative arts in all of their different forms.
The stories of these new immigrants are presented in the program “Taiwan Bravo”, sponsored by the New Immigrant Development Fund, which spotlights their stories of making Taiwan home, as well as the interactions and connections of different cultures. Through in-depth interviews, the program presents the diversity of life and culture of the new immigrants in Taiwan. It conveys their touching and resonating stories to the public. The content of the program is also uploaded to all major social media platforms, so please subscribe to the program “Taiwan Bravo” for the latest updates.(Advertorial)
