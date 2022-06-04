Tiananmen vigil could be juncture for China: MAC

MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington