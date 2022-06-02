Last train on Danhai Line to depart later to serve late-night commuters

Staff writer, with CNA





The last train along the Danhai Light Rail Transit system would depart half an hour later, New Taipei Metro Corp said on Tuesday.

Starting yesterday, the final train between Hongshulin MRT Station and Kanding Station would depart at 12:31am, instead of 12:01am, the company said.

The schedule change aims to cater to the needs of people returning home late at night to Danhai New Town (淡海新市鎮), a growing residential area near Kanding Station, the company said.

Passengers board a train on the Danhai Light Rail Transit system in New Taipei City on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of New Taipei Metro Corp via CNA

The new schedule would be implemented for two months on a trial basis, it added.

Furthermore, to reduce crowding on trains amid a local COVID-19 outbreak, the company said it would increase the frequency of weekday trains between Binhai Shalun Station and Hongshulin Station starting on Monday next week.

The frequency of trains during the morning rush hour from 6am to 9am would be increased from one every 7 minutes, 30 seconds, to an average of one every five to six minutes, the company said.

Departure times from 5pm to 8pm would also be adjusted in accordance with the arrival times of trains at Tamsui MRT Station, it said.