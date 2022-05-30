Chip measures immune response to virus

Researchers at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan have developed a chip that can evaluate antibody response against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants with only one drop of blood.

The multiplexed CoVariant protein microarray was developed by a team led by Syu Guan-da (許觀達), an assistant professor at the department of biotechnology and bioindustry sciences, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

The team also developed a multiplexed spike variant protein microarray to profile the humoral immunity of COVID-19 cases experiencing varying severity of illness, which can help separate people with severe symptoms and provide preventive drugs, the university said.

A lab technician uses a multipipette device at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Cheng Kung University

The two studies have been published in the international journals Biosensors and Bioelectronics and Analytical Chemistry.

COVID-19 vaccines were designed using a wild-type strain, which is why their efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants is not clear, Syu said.

The different reactions people experience after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine suggest a need for a way to measure immune responses against multiple variants, he added.

The fingertip-sized microarray developed by the team can measure antibody responses and neutralizing activities against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants, the results of which can be produced in less than two hours, he said.

The surrogate method used in the study is simpler and safer than the complex and potentially dangerous traditional method that can only be conducted by professionals, as it involves virus-infected cells, he added.

The microarray technology, which can be used to analyze multiple variants, only requires samples in small quantities, and is time-saving and economical.

The contributions of National Cheng Kung University Hospital vice-director Ko Wen-chien (柯文謙) and department of pediatrics physician He Tsung-hsien (何宗憲) were also key to the success of the research.

The ability to use a small amount of blood to conduct multiple tests “sounded like a dream come true,” Syu said.

The microarray technology has been patented in Taiwan, and its US patent application is under review, Syu said, adding that cooperation with manufacturers on technology transfer is being discussed.

The team is also developing a portable scanner, which would be convenient for small clinics, telemedicine and home care, he said.