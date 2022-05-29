Employers are not allowed to dock a worker’s wages for not punching a time clock if the employee can prove they were working during the disputed time period, the Ministry of Labor said on Friday.
One of the most common causes of labor disputes in Taiwan concerns the use of time clock systems, Labor Conditions and Equal Employment Division deputy head Wang Chin-jung (王金蓉) said in a ministry statement.
Managers frequently believe that their legal responsibility to keep time clocks in a workplace gives them the right to dock the pay of workers who neglect to clock in or out, but the practice is illegal, she said.
Under the law, workers must be paid for the time they worked regardless of the records on a time clock, she said.
The rule applies to employee time logbooks, access cards or other technologies used to keep records of employee attendance and work hours for salary calculations, she said.
Companies are required to clearly explain salary policies and disciplinary rules to their employees, she said, adding that employers are not allowed to discipline workers by docking their pay.
Many labor disputes concern the treatment of sales clerks who had their pay docked for taking restroom breaks or receiving unfavorable reviews from a “secret shopper,” she said.
Restaurants that deduct pay from servers for not updating order tickets have also found themselves on the wrong side of arbitration, she said.
Employers are not allowed to make unilateral changes to the terms and conditions of employment, which must be negotiated with the worker, she said.
Should such a negotiation fail, employers must abide by the terms and conditions of the original employee contract, she said.
Employers must pay a worker who resigned from a position in full and no later than what would have been their payday, including those who did not work a full month since the last paycheck, she said.
It is the employer’s responsibility to convert a monthly salary to a daily rate to compensate an exiting employee for each day they worked, she said.
Employers are not allowed to use incomplete handover procedures as an excuse to delay payment or set a method of payment that differed from the original work contract, she said.
Nonprofits and other foundations are not allowed to compel workers to donate any part of their wage to the fund, she said.
Employers that contravene the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) face fines of NT$20,000 to NT$1 million (US$681 to US$34,071), and the ministry would publish the company’s name to warn workers, she said.
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
People should look out for eight signs of acute encephalitis in children and seek emergency medical treatment if they occur, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The symptoms are a body temperature of at least 41°C, impaired consciousness, excessive sleepiness, a persistent headache, vomiting, involuntary muscle twitching (myoclonic jerks), convulsions and an unsteady gait, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. The symptoms were spelled out in the “Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Treatment of Acute COVID-19 Encephalitis in Children,” drawn up by members of the Taiwan Pediatric Association