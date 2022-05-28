Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours.
Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan.
On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news conference that officials have yet to finalize a reopening policy.
Taiwan had been cautious about relaxing travel restrictions due to the country’s relatively low rate of COVID-19 infections, but the distinction no longer exists amid the current local outbreak, Chen said.
About 6 percent of Taiwanese have been recorded as official COVID-19 cases, while about 4 to 6 percent of inbound travelers tested positive in rapid tests performed at border crossings, Chen said, adding that it can be concluded that overseas travel would have no effect on the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan.
Separately, the Tourism Bureau said that Taiwanese tour groups would not be able to travel in Japan until Taipei relaxes its travel restrictions.
Tourism agencies have been barred from offering package tours in Japan since March 2020, when a ban was implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Contravening the regulation could result in a warning followed by a fine of between NT$5,000 and NT$10,000, it said, citing the Regulations Governing Travel Agencies (旅行業管理規則).
Several travel agencies in February submitted a bid to organize package tours in Japan with EVA Airlines before the plans were halted by the bureau, it said.
The government should lift pandemic border restrictions including on-arrival tests and quarantine starting in August, when the local outbreak is expected to abate, Providence University Department of Tourism associate professor Huang Cheng-tsung (黃正聰) said.
Notice of a border reopening should be issued well in advance to give agencies a head start preparations for the resumption of group tours, which need considerable time to organize, he said.
Taiwanese tour groups would have an opportunity to sell packages that would normally go to the Chinese tourism industry, given China’s continued ban on travel amid its “zero COVID” policy, he added.
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
People should look out for eight signs of acute encephalitis in children and seek emergency medical treatment if they occur, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The symptoms are a body temperature of at least 41°C, impaired consciousness, excessive sleepiness, a persistent headache, vomiting, involuntary muscle twitching (myoclonic jerks), convulsions and an unsteady gait, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. The symptoms were spelled out in the “Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Treatment of Acute COVID-19 Encephalitis in Children,” drawn up by members of the Taiwan Pediatric Association
ADAPTING: The CECC said the policy change would happen this week at the earliest, while PCR testing stations would be used to diagnose people and prescribe drugs The general public would be able to use a positive rapid test result that has been confirmed by a doctor for COVID-19 diagnosis starting later this week at the soonest, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 79,441 new local infections and 53 deaths. The center on Saturday announced that it was expanding the rapid test diagnosis policy to people living in indigenous townships and outlying islands, starting today. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said the policy might be further expanded to include “all people” this week, at the soonest. He