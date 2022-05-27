Belizian Minister of Health Kevin Bernard on Wednesday expressed sadness over the exclusion of Taiwan from the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, saying he hopes Taiwan can be present at future discussions on global health issues.
Speaking after a meeting with Deputy Minister of Health Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) on the sidelines of the WHA, Bernard said he was “very saddened” to see Taiwan denied observer status at the WHO’s annual decisionmaking forum, which began on Sunday in Geneva and ends tomorrow.
Belize was one of the 13 countries, all diplomatic allies of Taiwan, that had forwarded a motion to put Taiwan’s inclusion on the assembly’s agenda, a proposal that was rejected at a WHA plenary session on Monday.
Photo: screenshot from Twitter
Bernard said he hopes to see great minds come together “to make the right decision” and have Taiwan invited to the WHO and the WHA next year.
Belize stands “strong and firm behind Taiwan,” Bernard said.
Bernard had spoken in defense of Taiwan’s right to be at the WHA when the issue was discussed at a closed-door meeting of the assembly’s general committee on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Lizzie Nkosi, minister of health for Eswatini, one of the nations that initiated the motion, said that she firmly supports Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA, as her country’s relationship with Taiwan dates back to 1968.
The rejection of Taiwan’s motion marked the sixth consecutive year the Democratic Progressive Party administration, which took office in 2016, has been unsuccessful at securing an invitation to the WHA.
As in past years, the government sent a delegation to Geneva, this year led by Lee, to maintain a presence on the sidelines of the WHA and meet with national delegates outside the event.
Lee told reporters that Taiwan’s exclusion this year was “very regrettable,” but that the government “would not relent in its efforts” for inclusion.
The delegations of Taiwan’s allies said that they would continue to support the country’s WHO bid, Lee said, adding that “the door will open one day.”
