The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that the policy of using a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result for diagnosis would be expanded to the public starting today, and it reminded the public of the five steps when taking a positive test result to a doctor for assessment.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the policy would be officially expanded to everybody, starting today, and the case definition for COVID-19 had been revised accordingly.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, said the previous case definition was being tested positive in one of two testing methods — a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or a rapid antigen test assessed by a doctor — but the eligibility for diagnosis based on the rapid test result was limited to people in home quarantine, home isolation, self-disease prevention, people aged 65 years or older, and residents of indigenous areas and outlying islands.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Department of Health via CNA
Starting today, the definition has been revised to include people who test positive with a rapid antigen test without regard to age or ethnicity, who can be diagnosed as a confirmed case after a doctor confirms the test result, or if the positive rapid test result was performed by a health worker, he said.
The positive test result could be assessed by a doctor through a telemedicine appointment or taken to a doctor at a community testing station or healthcare facility, he said, adding that people who tested positive should remember the following five steps:
They should write their name and testing date on the rapid test cassette with the positive result, put their National Health Insurance (NHI) card next to the cassette and take a photograph, then put the cassette in a bag and take it to a healthcare facility or testing station if they wish to see a doctor in person, he said.
They should wear a mask throughout the visit and are prohibited from taking public transport, but can drive, walk or have a family member drive them to the hospital, Chuang said, adding that those who book a telemedicine appointment should follow the doctor’s instructions.
Chuang said the criteria for getting a PCR test has also been updated in response to the new policy, including when a health provider has doubts about the result of a rapid test performed by them, and when a patient and doctor cannot agree on the result of a rapid test performed by the patient.
They also include when a confirmed case diagnosed based on a rapid test needs to be hospitalized during at-home care; when a patient tests negative with a rapid test, but the doctor suspects the patient to be infected; and when a frontline health worker tests positive with a rapid test and needs to confirm the result with a PCR test within 24 hours, he said.
As the new testing policy has just been implemented, testing stations will continue to offer PCR tests for people who have tested positive with a rapid test, he added.
Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said the new policy was not immediately adopted when the local outbreak started last month, as about 15 percent of people who tested positive with a rapid test later tested negative in a PCR test at that time.
Placing false-positive cases in isolation or administering unnecessary treatment would have breached the principles of law and ethics, Shih said.
Consistency between rapid test and PCR test results has greatly increased since then to as high as 97 percent in New Taipei City, 93 percent in Taipei and 95 percent in Taichung, meaning the risk of false-negative cases is much lower, he said.
Moreover, after consulting with specialists and local governments, the case definition for COVID-19 has been revised to solve a legal issue, he said, adding that the model of diagnosis through shared decisionmaking between the patient and a doctor would solve the previous ethical issue.
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
ADAPTING: The CECC said the policy change would happen this week at the earliest, while PCR testing stations would be used to diagnose people and prescribe drugs The general public would be able to use a positive rapid test result that has been confirmed by a doctor for COVID-19 diagnosis starting later this week at the soonest, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 79,441 new local infections and 53 deaths. The center on Saturday announced that it was expanding the rapid test diagnosis policy to people living in indigenous townships and outlying islands, starting today. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said the policy might be further expanded to include “all people” this week, at the soonest. He