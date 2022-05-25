Ten nations on Monday voiced their support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly (WHA) during the second day of the annual meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, after a proposal to invite it to the gathering was not put on the agenda.
The 10 nations that spoke up for Taiwan were two diplomatic allies — Paraguay and Guatemala — as well as the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Luxembourg and Lithuania.
It was the first time that a Lithuanian health minister had publicly voiced the nation’s support for Taipei’s WHA bid by directly naming Taiwan at the annual gathering.
Photo: screen grab from WHA livestream
In his address, Lithuanian Minister of Health Arunas Dulkys said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis that needs global responses.
“We emphasize the importance and adherence to the principle of effective multilateralism to be able to build a secure global health architecture,” Dulkys said.
“Therefore, we call on you to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at the WHA, and increase Taiwan’s meaningful participation in all WHO forums and mechanisms,” he added.
“This step would allow the international community to benefit from Taiwan’s experience, and scientific and technical expertise, as well as support the WHO’s mission to advance global health and commitment to working for peace through health, and for health through peace,” he said.
In his address at the WHA last year, Dulkys did not directly name Taiwan, but said that all nations needed to be involved in global health issues.
Meanwhile, US Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace said it was regrettable that Taiwan had once again been excluded from the WHA.
“The US deeply regrets that Taiwan, a critical partner contributing constructively to global health, has been excluded from attending the assembly as an observer,” Pace said. “This administration believes in the need for strong global relationships to combat COVID-19, and to prevent and prepare for future health emergencies.”
The speakers representing the UK, France, Germany, Paraguay and Guatemala all made similar appeals in Geneva on Monday.
They spoke after the WHA assembly on Monday morning rejected a proposal by 13 of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to invite it to attend the WHA as an observer.
The WHA — the WHO’s decisionmaking body — is holding its annual gathering until Saturday and national representatives are attending in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
Three human skeletons and artifacts believed to be about 400 years old were unearthed by construction workers at National Ilan University in Yilan County, the university said yesterday. The discoveries were made on May 10 as workers were digging to expand the College of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science’s facilities, the university said in a statement. The skeletons were found at three sites, along with glass beads, copper bells and rings, discs and a fish-shaped metal knot, it said. The find is likely connected to the “Old Baili Village” (擺厘舊社, Bai Li Jiu She), an as-yet-undiscovered Kavalan settlement that has been mentioned in