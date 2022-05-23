Taiwan News Quick Take

ANIMAL TRADE

Thousands of species banned

An import ban on more than 8,000 species of live animals is to take effect on Wednesday next week, the Forestry Bureau said. Animals such as raccoons and the crested myna are to be banned from entering Taiwan without authorization from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the bureau said. The banned import list includes one mammal, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, totaling 8,478 species, it said, adding that they are being banned because they pose a threat to Taiwan’s endemic species or its agricultural produce. People caught importing any of the animals without authorization would face a fine of NT$200,000 to NT$1 million (US$6,744 to US$33,721) under the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法), and could also be charged with smuggling and breaching the Foreign Trade Act (貿易法), the bureau said.

WEATHER

Rainy week forecast

A stationary front that arrived yesterday is expected to linger near Taiwan until Saturday and bring rain to most of the island, Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said yesterday. The front would initially be relatively weak, but would bring isolated showers to areas across Taiwan today, he said. A southwesterly wind system would build up from tomorrow to Saturday, causing the stationary front to intensify and ushering in the plum rain season, he said. People should be alert for lightning, strong winds and torrential rain, Wu said. On Sunday and Monday next week, the front would move toward the East China Sea, but due to southwesterly winds, central and southern Taiwan could still experience rain, while hot weather is forecast in the north and east, he said.

SOCIETY

PTS appoints new chair

Communications academic Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝) was chosen to serve as chairman of the Public Television Service (PTS) on Friday. Hu received 15 of 19 votes from PTS directors, who are nominated by the Executive Yuan. His only competitor was Lin Kuan-yu (林寬裕), an adjunct assistant professor who teaches a Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability Executive Master of Business Administration course at National Taiwan Normal University. Lin received two votes. Hu said he hopes to draw on experiences at his previous jobs at commercial TV stations such as TVBS Media Inc, Formosa Television Co and Taiwan Television Enterprise to guide the development of PTS. Tchen Yu-chiou (陳郁秀) resigned on April 22 to take responsibility for the airing of several erroneous news tickers last month on Chinese Television System, where she doubled as chairwoman.

CULTURE

Comic contest wants entries

The Golden Comic Awards (GCA) is accepting submissions for its annual competition, including newly published works by foreign artists, the Ministry of Culture said. The 13th GCA competition offers a total purse of NT$2.45 million to NT$2.75 million, which includes a cash prize of NT$10,000 for each shortlisted entry, as part of an effort to encourage greater participation. Another addition this year is a NT$150,000 prize for the Special Contribution Award, which did not previously have a cash reward, said the ministry, which organizes the annual competition. Also for the first time, foreign artists would be eligible to submit original comics recently published in Taiwan, it added. Submissions are open until June 15, the ministry said.