New Taipei City mandates food deliverers’ insurance

By He Yu-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Uber and other food delivery firms must insure drivers against accidents that result in death or permanent disability, an ordinance passed by the New Taipei City Council on Thursday says.

The ordinance applies to delivery platforms that are registered or provide services in the city, New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department Commissioner Chen Jui-chia (陳瑞嘉) said.

Platforms that rely on contract drivers are required to provide accident insurance guaranteeing compensation of at least NT$3 million (US$101,163), in addition to medical insurance for work-related injuries that provides full coverage or a per diem policy, Chen said.

Contravening the rules would result in a fine of NT$300,000 to NT$100,000, he said.

The ordinance stipulates that platforms must suspend services if the New Taipei City Government cancels workdays due to a natural disaster, except when there is a compelling reason to continue serving customers or when the lack of risk is self-evident, he said.

Platforms would be required to ensure that their drivers receive occupational safety training and clearly understand the app’s method of calculating pay, Chen said.

New Taipei City councilors during the second reading deleted a proposed article that would have limited the maximum number of hours drivers could work, he said.

The article was cut because it might have become a pretext for platforms to refuse to pay drivers for overtime and might contravene contractors’ right to work, Chen said.