People with COVID-19 who are under home care and in need of urgent medical treatment can be accompanied by another COVID-19 case to the hospital, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 84,587 new local cases and 59 deaths.
Most of the asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases reported since late last month were put under home care — recovering at home in isolation — and have been allowed to seek emergency medical treatment.
Given that other members of one household often become infected with COVID-19 when one member tests positive, the center was being asked whether an infected member could accompany a housemate to the hospital, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday.
Confirmed cases who are under home care are advised to seek medical attention through telemedicine, but if they cannot book an appointment or need emergency treatment at a hospital, they can contact a local health department in advance and go to the hospital using private transport or a disease prevention vehicle.
An infected housemate is allowed to accompany a person in need of treatment to the hospital, he said, adding that they should wear a mask throughout the trip, inform the check-in counter of their positive status and avoid conversing in the hospital.
Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 84,587 new local cases and 52 imported cases were reported yesterday, and 59 deaths were confirmed.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 153 new moderate cases and 70 new severe cases were reported yesterday, and 12 previously moderate cases developed into severe cases.
Of the 59 deaths, 56 people had underlying health conditions, 29 were unvaccinated and 43 had not received a booster shot, he said, adding that 34 people were aged 80 or older.
There are three cases of concern among the severe cases, including a woman in her 20s who has cancer and received two doses of a vaccine; she had pneumonia and difficulty breathing for five days after infection, but has been discharged from hospital after recovering, Lo said.
Another case is a five-year-old boy who has chronic muscular disease, and was taken to an emergency room after suffering leg pain and syncope. He was found to have pneumonia, a low blood oxygen level and cerebral edema. He was intubated and transferred to a pediatric unit at another hospital.
The third case is a nine-month-old infant who does not have underlying health issues, but had a fever, severe cough and loss of vitality. He later experienced a high fever and difficulty breathing, and was taken to an emergency room, where he was put on a ventilator.
The infant has been removed from the ventilator, but remained in an intensive care unit, Lo said.
