Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years.
Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said.
A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a businessman surnamed Lai (賴) said that NT$5.2 million (US$175,350) in cash was stolen from his residence.
Photo: Chang Wen-chuan, Taipei Times
Police believe Tu was involved in at least 14 burglary and sexual assault cases dating back to 1998. He is among the most wanted suspects in the nation, Daan Police Precinct Chief Fan Chih-kun (范織坤) told a news briefing in Taipei on Thursday, adding that investigators could link him to more cases.
Fan said that Tu had broken into houses or apartments late at night, mostly in Taipei, but some incidents were in Kaohsiung.
Investigators started to connect what they had thought were unrelated cases after upgrades to the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Forensic Science Center in 2018 helped police link DNA and fingerprint data from various cases in national databases to Tu, Fan said.
After first matching DNA and fingerprints from a 2016 case to a separate incident, investigators were able to link the same suspect to a string of burglaries and sexual assaults from 1998 to 2014, he added.
The connections and the theft last month led to the formation of the task force, which included Daan police and other Taipei police precincts, bureau units and the Yilan County Police Bureau.
Tu would allegedly scout out wealthy families to determine when their homes were empty, and using his agility and athletic build would enter the premises and steal cash and valuable items, Fan said.
Tu allegedly raped women at knifepoint during the burglaries, some of whom were Southeast Asian migrant workers who lived in the homes as caretakers, he said.
“It was difficult to catch Tu, because he is a ‘lone wolf’ type, who operated alone, and lived by camping outside in public parks, abandoned buildings and rural locations,” Fan said, adding that Tu did not have a cellphone and had no contact with other people, including his family.
“He travels by foot or bicycle, staying on the fringe of society. So even for police, it was hard to track him down,” Fan said.
After reviewing hours of surveillance footage and piecing together clues, the task force located Tu in an abandoned building behind a Taipei military compound, he said.
Tu led a group of 30 police officers on a chase through alleys and buildings, and nearly escaped, but was caught when he fell while attempting to scale a concrete wall, Fan said, adding that Tu sustained a head injury in the fall.
Police recovered NT$2.5 million in cash at the site, which they believe was stolen in the Lai burglary last month, Fan said.
The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday. About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said. The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning
ASEAN BATTLEGROUND: Japan and Australia could be drawn into Pacific tensions as China sets its sights on the Diaoyutai Islands and further beyond the first island chain Tensions between China and the US in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to intensify, the National Security Bureau and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, recommending that Taiwan continue to emphasize its shared values and interests to encourage resistance to Chinese aggression. US commitments in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to continue unabated despite the war in Ukraine, as Beijing takes advantage of the conflict to expand its influence in the region, the agencies said in reports delivered to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on Sunday, ahead of a hearing yesterday on regional developments and trends. Although Russia’s invasion of
ONLINE REPORT: Confirmed cases filling out the online contact tracing report can check a box to indicate that a close contact had received a booster dose, an official said The guidelines for diagnosing COVID-19 have been revised to include people aged 65 or older who test positive with a rapid test that is confirmed by a healthcare worker, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 65,794 new local infections. The CECC had first announced the change on Monday, before publishing the new guidelines. Starting today, people aged 65 or older, regardless of whether they are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, can be classified as a confirmed COVID-19 case by a healthcare professional, based on a positive result from an antigen rapid test, said
INFLUENCERS: The Chinese Communist Party uses social media to paint itself in a positive light, while promoting historical ties between Taiwan and China Government agencies are considering measures to counter China’s use of Taiwanese Internet celebrities to conduct “cognitive warfare” campaigns in Taiwan, a source said yesterday. China has trained local Internet celebrities to help it spread propaganda as part of its “united front” efforts against Taiwan, the source said, adding that Beijing was also using TikTok, a Pinterest-like app called Xiaohongshu (also known as Little Red Book) and other social media to influence young Taiwanese. Citing the Mainland Affairs Council, the source said that officials had warned people cooperating with China that they could face fines or other punishments. Stipulations under the Act Governing Relations