Tanya Chua among top Golden Melody Awards nominees

Staff writer, with CNA





Three-time award-winning Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua (蔡健雅) has been nominated for the Best Female Singer (Mandarin) award at the 33rd Golden Melody Awards, the Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday.

The ministry announced the nominations of 170 artists, groups and works in 27 categories, with the ceremony scheduled for July 2.

Chua, who took home Best Female Singer (Mandarin) at the Golden Melody Awards in 2006, 2008 and 2012, was again nominated in the category this year, along with Taiwanese singer-songwriter Waa Wei (魏如萱), who won in 2020 and has been nominated in the category five times.

Adia, center, judging panel chairman of the Golden Melody Awards, and a group of performers announce the nominees for this year’s awards at a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

The other nominees are US-born R&B singer Karencici (林愷倫), pop singer Faye Zhan (詹雯婷), Amis singer Ilid Kaolo and Chinese singer TIA RAY (袁婭維).

Chua, 47, and Pinuyumayan singer A-mei (張惠妹) are tied for the most Golden Melody awards for Best Female Singer (Mandarin). Chua’s nomination this year paves the way for her to surpass A-mei in the category.

Chua’s latest album Depart was nominated for Best Mandarin Album, along with Faye Zhan’s Zai Yun Cai Shang Tiao Wu Ji Ji Zha Zha (在雲彩上跳舞嘰嘰喳喳) and Waa Wei’s Have a Nice Day.

Rounding out the category are the second solo album by 25-year-old singer Jerry Li (李權哲), AI CHING; A Flying Dog by Cui Jian (崔健), who is regarded as a pioneer of Chinese rock; and Night Shift by Non-physical Troupe (無實物藝術團).

Six Taiwanese and Chinese singers are nominated in the Best Male Singer (Mandarin) category: YELLOW (黃宣); Crowd Lu (盧廣仲), who won the Best New Artist award in 2009; singer and actor Ma Nien-hsien (馬念先); and Chinese artists Cui Jian, second-time nominee Jude Chiu (裘德) and Xu Jun (許鈞).

Album of the Year is to be selected from all those nominated for the best album awards in Mandarin, Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka and Indigenous languages.

The ministry also said that the Special Contribution Award is to be given to two musicians who have had a lasting influence on the Taiwanese music industry. They are late Hakka singer-songwriter Chiu Hsien-jung (邱憲榮), who was better known as Chiu Chen (邱晨), and producer and composer Chen Fu-ming (陳復明).

The 33rd Golden Melody Awards ceremony is to be held in Kaohsiung on July 2, the first time the southern city has hosted the event in 17 years.

Founded in 1990, the Golden Melody Awards honor the best music made by Taiwanese and Chinese-speaking artists whose songs are performed in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka, Indigenous and other languages, while celebrating those who have made significant contributions to the music industry in Taiwan.