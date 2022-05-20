Systems to defend against UAVs approved: source

Staff writer, with CNA





The military yesterday approved a project to install indigenous uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) defense systems at 45 bases across the nation to neutralize hostile drones, a military source said.

Under a five-year project ending in 2026, the Ministry of National Defense is to spend NT$4.3 billion (US$144.45 million) to purchase the UAV systems, which were designed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The defense systems are to be installed at 45 air, naval and missile bases across the nation, including in remote mountain areas and on outlying islands, the source said.

The UAV defense systems were designed to disrupt and neutralize drones engaged in hostile airborne surveillance and other potentially malicious activities, the institute said.

They are capable of remotely detecting, tracking and classifying small UAVs before providing an option to disrupt their activity, the institute said.

The Institute for National Defense and Security Research has said that Chinese drones could pose a significant threat to Taiwan in the event of a cross-strait war.

China dominates the global consumer and commercial drone markets, the think tank added.