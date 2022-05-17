The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday.
About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said.
The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon, they said.
Photo courtesy of the Chiayi City Government
More than 80,000 students have tested positive for COVID-19, including 27,649 elementary-school students, most of whom are not vaccinated, they said, citing Ministry of Education data.
Fewer students at the junior-high level and above have been infected, as more of them are vaccinated: 17,277 university students, 12,933 high-school students and 8,817 junior-high students, it added.
Alliance chairman Chen Tieh-hu (陳鐵虎) said a new class suspension policy had disrupted the teaching and learning process, with classes switching between online and in-person lessons, while some schools face teacher shortages.
A Central Epidemic Command Center policy that took effect on May 8 requires elementary schools to suspend a class for three days if a person with COVID-19 had been to the school within two days prior to testing positive. The policy also requires junior-high and high-school students who had been seated near a confirmed case to isolate at home for three days.
The groups called on the ministry to allow students to take classes remotely at home, and provide subsidies for parents who are the sole source of income or have other special circumstances and must take leave to look after their children.
The government should also provide enough rapid test kits for schools, as some families cannot afford to purchase the kits, it added.
Several universities — including National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University, Chung Yuan Christian University and National Chengchi University — yesterday announced that they would teach all classes online starting today until the end of the semester.
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
About 300 members of the Pilots Union Taoyuan and their families yesterday rallied outside the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei to protest against not being allowed to take COVID-19 rapid tests instead of undergoing home quarantine. The CECC on April 27 announced a shortened quarantine period for Taiwan-based airline crew members. The new policy applies to crew members who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior and requires them to undergo four days of quarantine followed by four days of self-health management for those returning from long-haul flights, and five days of