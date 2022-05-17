Taiwan thanks G7 for WHA bid support

JOINT COMMUNIQUE: Ministers from G7 nations for the second year in a row have stated support for Taiwan, while encouraging China to show support for Ukraine

Staff writer, with CNA





The government on Sunday expressed its gratitude to G7 nations for a communique they released that discussed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and offered support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA).

The 75th edition of the WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is scheduled to meet from Sunday to Saturday next week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the joint communique, issued on Saturday by G7 ministers of foreign affairs, saying that it demonstrates their much-valued support for Taiwan.

From left, US State Department Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, British Secretary for Foreign Affairs Elizabeth Truss, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell walk in a garden during the G7 Foreign ministers meeting in Wangels, Germany on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Taiwan is continuing to deepen cooperation on global health and security with the G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — the ministry said.

Foreign affairs ministers from the G7 nations and the EU met in Weissenhaus, Germany, from Thursday to Saturday.

The group in its communique condemned Russia’s “unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” and vowed to continue supporting the country.

On China, the G7 foreign ministers “encourage” Beijing to support Ukraine and to resolutely urge Russia to cease its military aggression.

Regarding Taiwan, the G7 nations said they “underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.”

“We also support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the World Health Assembly and WHO technical meetings. The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners,” it added.

This is the second consecutive year that a G7 communique has included a statement of support for Taiwan, the ministry said.