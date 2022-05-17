The government on Sunday expressed its gratitude to G7 nations for a communique they released that discussed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and offered support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA).
The 75th edition of the WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is scheduled to meet from Sunday to Saturday next week.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the joint communique, issued on Saturday by G7 ministers of foreign affairs, saying that it demonstrates their much-valued support for Taiwan.
Photo: AFP
Taiwan is continuing to deepen cooperation on global health and security with the G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — the ministry said.
Foreign affairs ministers from the G7 nations and the EU met in Weissenhaus, Germany, from Thursday to Saturday.
The group in its communique condemned Russia’s “unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” and vowed to continue supporting the country.
On China, the G7 foreign ministers “encourage” Beijing to support Ukraine and to resolutely urge Russia to cease its military aggression.
Regarding Taiwan, the G7 nations said they “underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.”
“We also support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the World Health Assembly and WHO technical meetings. The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners,” it added.
This is the second consecutive year that a G7 communique has included a statement of support for Taiwan, the ministry said.
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
About 300 members of the Pilots Union Taoyuan and their families yesterday rallied outside the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei to protest against not being allowed to take COVID-19 rapid tests instead of undergoing home quarantine. The CECC on April 27 announced a shortened quarantine period for Taiwan-based airline crew members. The new policy applies to crew members who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior and requires them to undergo four days of quarantine followed by four days of self-health management for those returning from long-haul flights, and five days of