A lack of higher salaries is the main reason that the Railway Bureau has been unable to recruit an adequate number of railway inspectors, Taiwan Transportation Safety Board Chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said yesterday.
The bureau decided to hire railway inspectors to enhance safety following the derailments of Puyuma Express No. 6432 in 2018 and Taroko Express No. 408 last year, resulting in a total of 67 dead and 479 injured.
The responsibilities of a railway inspector are similar to those of an aviation inspector, to review all railway procedures, equipment and the train to ensure that everything complies with the safety regulations, the bureau said.
Photo: CNA
The railway inspectors would oversee the safety of not only the Taiwan Railways Administration’s railway network, but also the networks of the high-speed railway, the Taiwan Sugar Railway and the Alishan Forest Railway, the bureau said, adding that it has requested approval from the Executive Yuan to hire 42 railway inspectors.
Last year, it planned to hire 16 inspectors, but only 12 people took the job test, two of whom made it through the final recruitment round.
This year, the bureau plans to recruit 30 inspectors. While 41 people took the exam, eight secured a second-round interview. Even if all eight make it through the final phase, the bureau would not reach its goal.
The salaries offered to railway inspectors are not a strong enough incentive for people to apply, Young said.
“The Taiwan Railways Administration’s national network is about 1,200km of track. Higher salaries are crucial if the bureau wants to find qualified people to be inspectors. The bureau should convince the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration that the position is key to enhancing railway safety,” he said.
The monthly salary of a railway incident investigator with more than 10 years of experience is NT$100,000 or more, Young said, adding that he has requested that specialists working for the board receive reasonable salaries.
Railway Bureau Director-General Wu Sheng-yuan (伍勝園) said that the bureau proposed that the salaries of railway inspectors be comparable to those of specialists working at the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board, but the proposal was rejected by the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.
The bureau has been offering assistant inspectors (those with at least four years of work experience) a starting salary of NT$56,061, while senior inspectors (at least six years of experience) are offered NT$63,218 and chief inspectors (at least 10 years) are offered NT$70,375.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the