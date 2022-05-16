The nation does not have an adequate number of buoys along the southwest coast for a tsunami warning system after two buoys were destroyed at sea, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration developed a monitoring system using mid-frequency buoys manufactured by Science Applications International Corp (SAIC), the bureau said, adding that Taiwan joined the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centers’ (PTWC) observation network after it purchased a monitoring system in 2018.
If large earthquakes occur in Indonesia or the South-Pacific region, the buoy system transmits data to the PTWC and the weather bureau, CWB Seismological Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said, adding that the information helps the two agencies more accurately estimate a tsunami’s impact and issue warnings accordingly.
Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau
Taiwan installed a monitoring buoy off its southeast coast and another buoy off its southwest coast, Tung Chun-ci (滕春慈) of the CWB Marine Meteorology Center said.
The first buoy has functioned reliably since its installation, but the installation of the second buoy was not as successful, Tung said.
The New Ocean Researcher ship installed the second buoy in October 2018, but it stopped sending signals in January 2019, she said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau
The buoy was thought to have sunk or drifted from its original location after being hit by seagoing vessels, she added.
Another buoy was installed at the site in August last year, but it began making abnormal reports on March 4, Tung said, adding that the buoy still sent signals, although tracking showed that it had drifted away from the installation site.
When the buoy was located on March 13, researchers found that its steel cables had been cut and its equipment removed, rendering it ineffective.
“The buoys installed by the CWB and the National Taiwan University [NTU] Ocean Center had anti-collision lights, radar reflectors and the CWB’s name on them to alert vessels,” Teng said.
“We think it was unlikely that the buoys were destroyed by Taiwanese fishers. They might have been damaged by fishing vessels from other countries or military ships,” she said.
“As the buoys did not have a surveillance device, it would be difficult for us to determine what happened,” she added.
Yang Yiing-jang (楊穎堅), a professor at NTU’s Institute of Oceanography and team leader at the Ocean Center, said that researchers around the world have encountered similar problems.
“The problem is that tsunami buoys are very expensive, with each set costing NT$30 million [US$1 million], which is three to four times more than a meteorology buoy. We can only purchase tsunami buoys from SAIC,” he said. “If a buoy is broken, it has to be sent back to SAIC for repairs, because Taiwan does not have the technology to fix it. Reinstalling it also requires SAIC’s assistance.”
The CWB is also in a bind when it comes to choosing the proper site to install a tsunami buoy, Teng said.
“Installing a buoy farther from the coast would alert people longer before a tsunami strikes, but it would be more difficult to ensure that the buoy is intact,” Teng said. “It is easier for us to monitor the buoy if it is installed closer to the coast, but then the tsunami alert time is shorter.”
Tsunami alerts could be issued without the benefit of tsunami buoys or submarine cables, CWB Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) said.
“We have our own earthquake detection system that gathers information and also monitors tsunami alerts from the PTWC,” Cheng said. “Tsunami buoys or submarine cables help give people a longer alert time and enable us to gauge a tsunami’s impact more accurately before issuing warnings. We hope to open another public tender for a submarine cable project after raising the funds for it.”
The CWB has planned to install an 800km-long submarine cable from off the southern coast of Pingtung County to Luzon, Philippines, to detect tsunamis, but it has yet to secure a contractor for the project after five public tenders.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the