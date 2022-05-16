Tabletop phase of Han Kuang drill to begin

Staff writer, with CNA





The annual Han Kuang military exercises are to begin today with tabletop wargames to test defense strategies against possible Chinese invasion scenarios, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s wargames would not feature computer simulations and would instead involve physical maps, the ministry said.

The computerized format was dropped because physical maps allow generals to meet face-to-face to discuss strategy and brainstorm ides, a military source said.

Ministry of National Defense official Major General Lin Wen-huang speaks at a ministerial news conference on April 27. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

In this way, top-level military officials can better come up with an understanding and reach consensus on defensive strategies, which would be beneficial to the planning of overall military operations, the source said.

Furthermore, unlike computerized wargames, which involve large numbers of personnel from military branches, tabletop wargames only feature a small number of senior military personnel and their staff, the source said, adding that it is a better option given a local COVID-19 outbreak.

The wargames are to run until Friday. They comprise the first phase of the two-part exercise that is held in two stages, the latter being live-fire drills, which are to be held from July 25 to 29 at military drill grounds nationwide.

The annual exercises, first held in 1984, are the nation’s largest military exercises involving all branches of the armed forces and designed to test the country’s combat readiness in the event of a Chinese invasion.

This year’s edition would also incorporate lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to sharpen combat readiness against a Chinese invasion, the ministry has said.

They are to focus on testing the military’s asymmetrical warfare capability, its ability to wage cognitive warfare and mobilize reserve forces, as well as its overall defense readiness by incorporating civilians, said Major General Lin Wen-huang (林文皇), who is in charge of combat and planning affairs at the ministry.