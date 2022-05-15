Taiwanese dance troupe Genio Dance Group won the top prize at a flamenco competition in Madrid on Friday.
Led by Taiwanese dancer Hsueh Yu-hsien (薛喻鮮), the troupe won the group category of the 31st edition of Certamen de Coreografia de Danza Espanola y Flamenco with their work Eterno retorno.
Hsueh expressed surprise and delight at winning the highly competitive final contest, which included six other teams.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture via CNA
Hsueh, who began learning dance from her mother, Ho Lian-hua (賀連華), at a young age, said dancing was her life and that she had put all her feelings and emotions into her work.
She thanked Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) and the Ministry of Culture’s office in Spain for their support of the team, which departed for Madrid last week to take part in the competition.
Chang Yu-hsuan (張祐瑄), an official at the office, yesterday said that she was pleased to see that Genio Dance Group, whose performances combined the different cultural traditions of Taiwan and Spain, could shine on the stage of an important Spanish dance event and be recognized with an award.
The Certamen de Coreografia de Danza Espanola y Flamenco competition has been held annually since 1992 by Producciones Maga, headed by Spanish dancer Margaret Jova, the ministry said.
Participants in this year’s competition were required to provide the jury an online video of their performance, and only those who were accepted to the final were invited to compete in Madrid.
Genio Dance Group was founded in 2000 by Ho Lian-hua, who is dedicated to promoting flamenco dance in Taiwan, the ministry said.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the