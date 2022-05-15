Taiwanese win top prize at Spain flamenco contest

RECOGNITION: The dance troupe’s lead dancer said she was surprised and delighted to have won the top prize at the competition that involved six other teams

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese dance troupe Genio Dance Group won the top prize at a flamenco competition in Madrid on Friday.

Led by Taiwanese dancer Hsueh Yu-hsien (薛喻鮮), the troupe won the group category of the 31st edition of Certamen de Coreografia de Danza Espanola y Flamenco with their work Eterno retorno.

Hsueh expressed surprise and delight at winning the highly competitive final contest, which included six other teams.

From left, Ministry of Culture official Chang Yu-hsuan, Genio Dance Group member Hsueh Yu-hsien and her mother, group founder Ho Lian-hua, stand in front of a poster for a flamenco competition in Madrid yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture via CNA

Hsueh, who began learning dance from her mother, Ho Lian-hua (賀連華), at a young age, said dancing was her life and that she had put all her feelings and emotions into her work.

She thanked Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) and the Ministry of Culture’s office in Spain for their support of the team, which departed for Madrid last week to take part in the competition.

Chang Yu-hsuan (張祐瑄), an official at the office, yesterday said that she was pleased to see that Genio Dance Group, whose performances combined the different cultural traditions of Taiwan and Spain, could shine on the stage of an important Spanish dance event and be recognized with an award.

The Certamen de Coreografia de Danza Espanola y Flamenco competition has been held annually since 1992 by Producciones Maga, headed by Spanish dancer Margaret Jova, the ministry said.

Participants in this year’s competition were required to provide the jury an online video of their performance, and only those who were accepted to the final were invited to compete in Madrid.

Genio Dance Group was founded in 2000 by Ho Lian-hua, who is dedicated to promoting flamenco dance in Taiwan, the ministry said.