The government must quickly reach a consensus on legislative amendments addressing climate change, environmental groups said yesterday after the legislature on Thursday discussed more than 20 proposed changes.
Six committees were debating proposed amendments to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法), which would set a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 among other climate-related provisions.
While the committees agreed on the 2050 goal, disagreements remained on more than 20 proposals regarding how it could be achieved.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
Environmental groups yesterday issued a joint statement that included six recommendations.
The Environmental Rights Foundation, the Green Citizens’ Action Alliance, Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan, the Taiwan Environment and Planning Association, the Homemakers United Foundation and the Environmental Justice Foundation said that advancing the proposals to committee discussion does not mean that Taiwan has the capacity to face risks posed by climate change.
The rules should include provisions to increase the level of climate governance and grant equivalent authority to oversight agencies, the groups said.
The implementation targets for a proposed carbon fee should be improved, as should management mechanisms, to ensure efficacy and to allow room for it to eventually become a carbon tax, they said.
The amendments should prioritize adaptive strategies for communities as changes occur, given the effects of climate change on human rights, the groups said.
Local governance, transparency and public participation must be improved to leave no one behind, while also including provisions allowing public litigation, the groups said.
There needs to be a significant push for sources of renewable energy, as nuclear power is not an option in Taiwan, they said.
Many legislators at Thursday’s meeting took issue with a lack of interim goals leading up to 2050, but the groups said that they were unsure the proposals would be approved even if only short-term goals were involved.
The groups said that the legislature has agreed to continue negotiations over their six proposals, but no concrete progress has been made.
The public is unable to evaluate the government’s climate action while the changes are being deliberated, they said, calling on the Cabinet and the legislature to spend the next three months communicating with stakeholders about the provisions and pass the amendments before the UN Climate Change Conference in November.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of