Taiwan Star must continue to maintain its base stations and ensure that consumers’ rights are protected, even though it is soon to be merged with Taiwan Mobile, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
Taiwan Star’s subscribers in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung did not have access to telecom services for several hours on Tuesday afternoon due to a power outage in the company’s telecommunications room in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖).
NCC Deputy Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) confirmed that the commission had received 106 complaints from Taiwan Star subscribers as of yesterday afternoon.
“The company’s telecom services were unavailable because of a disruption in the power supply from Taiwan Power Co in the area,” Wong said. “The power generator in the telecommunications room was activated immediately after the power supply stopped at 11:30am, which helped sustain operations in the telecommunications room for two more hours.”
The commission received the emergency report from Taiwan Star at about 1:49pm, which met with the relevant regulations, he said.
Even after Taipower resumed the supply of power, electricity in the telecommunications room remained unstable, which eventually burned out the switchboard, Wong said, adding that telecom services were not restored quickly, as the base stations remained powerless.
The base stations were not reactivated until 3:40pm, with some subscribers not getting services back again until 5pm to 6pm, Wong said.
Based on the telecom’s standard contract with subscribers, a subscriber can get a 5 percent discount on monthly fees if their telecom service is suspended for two to four hours. An 8 percent discount applies if the service is suspended for four to eight hours.
The company told the commission that it would compensate subscribers based on the terms of the standard contract, Wong said, adding that its control center should have information on how different subscribers were affected by the disruption of services.
“We have reminded the telecom that it has a social responsibility and must ensure that consumers’ interests are protected,” he said.
As Taiwan Mobile has applied to merge with Taiwan Star, but the plan has yet to be approved by the commission, Taiwan Star must continue to fulfill its contract with subscribers, Wong said.
“The company cannot neglect the maintenance of base stations or begin removing some of them because it will soon merge with Taiwan Mobile,” he said. “We have noticed that the company has begun to advertise the merger to consumers, even though it has yet to be approved. We will study if that is legal.”
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that