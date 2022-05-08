A Pingtung County policy that allows fishers to exchange maritime debris for local agricultural products has, over the past two months, recovered 3.7 tonnes, exceeding the amount of waste recycled by the Ocean Conservation Administration’s environmental protection fleet program.
The program worked with the Bureau of Agriculture and the Coast Guard Administration’s fifth and sixth coast guard teams, Pingtung Environmental Protection Bureau Director-General Yan Hsing-yuan (顏幸苑) said.
The teams established recycling stations at all 23 ports in the county and encouraged fishers to collect any marine waste they found — such as discarded fishing nets, plastic materials or beverage cans — to exchange for local produce.
Photo: Chen Yen-ting, Taipei Times
The local government translated information about the program into Bahasa Indonesia, English, Thai, Malay, Tagalog and Vietnamese to encourage participation from foreign workers on fishing vessels, Yan said, adding that the effort bolstered the program’s success.
Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) on Tuesday visited the coast guard teams to present them with cash rewards and other awards for helping with the program.
The first of its kind in Taiwan, the program promotes conservation of maritime ecology, as well as helping to meet sustainability goals, Pan said.
“We hope that by removing maritime debris, we will prevent sea turtles from being trapped in abandoned fishing nets,” he added.
The environmental fleet program includes about 3,700 fishing vessels, all of which are overseen by the ocean administration and the Fisheries Agency in their efforts to gather maritime waste that is spotted while at sea.
UNITY: ‘Deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan is in everyone’s interest,’ former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Heino Klinck said The US has for the first time held high-level talks with the UK over how they can cooperate more to reduce the likelihood of war with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and US National Security Council China and Taiwan Senior Director Laura Rosenberger held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said in a report yesterday. It quoted “three people familiar with the stepped-up engagement” as saying that the “US wanted to boost cooperation with European allies, such as the UK,
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
The construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) new wafer plant in Kaohsiung is to begin next month, the Kaohsiung City government said on Saturday. The plan for the factory passed an environmental impact assessment in the middle of last month. The plant would be built in an industrial park in Nanzih District (楠梓) after the city releases the site to TSMC this month, the city government said in a statement. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said his administration also on Saturday approved a plan establishing the Nanzih Industrial Park. The presence of TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in the park reflects
COOPERATION CRUCIAL: As the CECC reported 17,801 local cases, it said it would implement five strategies to reduce overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms People with no symptoms must have tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test to be eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Many emergency rooms in Taipei and New Taipei City have been crowded with people waiting to receive a PCR test in the past few days. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said five measures would be implemented to preserve the critical medical capacity at emergency rooms. The center has asked local governments to set up additional community testing stations based on the COVID-19 situation