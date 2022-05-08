The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths.
Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said.
Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed.
Photo: CNA
Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said.
Nine of the people who died were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic lung disease and coronary artery disease, it said.
One of them was a man in his 50s, who had a history of stroke and chronic lung disease, and had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, it said.
Among the new COVID-19 cases, eight were classified as severe infections, while 44 were moderate, the center said.
Of the 242,256 domestic cases recorded from Jan. 1 to Friday, 504 have been classified as moderate infections and 85 as severe, accounting for 0.21 and 0.04 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed.
The rest of the cases either had no or only mild symptoms, the CECC said.
Yesterday, New Taipei City reported the highest number of cases at 16,670, followed by Taipei with 9,245, Taoyuan with 6,882, Taichung with 2,517 and Kaohsiung with 2,163.
Keelung reported 1,910 cases, Tainan 1,352, Yilan County 840, Hualien County 803, Hsinchu County 788, Pingtung County 584, Changhua County 517, Hsinchu City 457, Yunlin County 369, Miaoli County 338, Nantou County 266, Taitung County 261 and Chiayi County 188.
Chiayi City reported 110 cases, Penghu County 74, Lienchiang County 22 and Kinmen County 21.
Of the 159 imported cases, 56 were people who tested positive upon arrival in Taiwan, the CECC said.
The CECC has confirmed 314,983 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 303,118 domestically transmitted infections.
A total of 907 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, including 54 so far this year.
