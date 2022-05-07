Download speeds for 4G on average improved in 2021

The average fixed-location download speed of Taiwan’s 4G systems last year was 122.53 megabits per second (Mbps), up 2.96 percent from 119Mbps in 2020, National Communications Commission (NCC) data showed.

However, the average upload speed was 24.92Mbps, down 4.59 percent from 26.12Mbps in 2020 due to surge in remote work and remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to self-publishing on social media, the NCC said, citing a survey it released on Wednesday last week.

Download speeds ranged from 106.38Mbps to 147.69Mpbs, while upload speeds ranged from 20.75Mbps to 29.54Mpbs across Taiwan, it said, adding that Kinmen, Miaoli and Penghu counties had the highest download speeds, while upload speeds were highest in Chiayi, Hualien and Penghu counties.

Last year’s average mobile download speeds ranged from 48.73Mbps to 75.16Mbps, while mobile upload speeds ranged from 38.69Mbps to 211.39Mbps, it said, adding that the figures were improved from 2020.

The average 4G mobile download speeds on the country’s major roads last year ranged from 48.73Mbps to 75.16Mbps, while download speeds on public transportation systems ranged from 38.69Mbps to 211.39Mbps, it said.

The average mobile download speed was 38.69Mbps across the high-speed rail network and 54.06Mbps on main Taiwan Railways Administration lines, it said.

Chunghwa Telecom Co was the service provider with the highest download speed in 22 cities and counties, while Far EasTone Telecommunications Co offered the highest upload speed in 11 counties and cities, it said.

The survey, which was conducted by the Telecom Technology Center from June through October last year, measured fixed-location speeds at 7,851 government offices and public places, and measured mobile speeds in vehicles on freeways, highways and railroads, the NCC said.