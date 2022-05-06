President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday welcomed Saint Lucia’s new ambassador to Taiwan, as Robert Kennedy Lewis presented his credentials to her.
At the ceremony, Tsai said that Lewis’ extensive political experience, including serving as Saint Lucia’s minister of education, would serve him well in the post.
“He can help deepen relations between the two countries,” Tsai said, adding that Lewis, who has visited Taiwan several times, is an “old friend.”
Photo: CNA
Taiwan and Saint Lucia have closely cooperated over the years in such areas as agriculture and education, Tsai said, adding that her visit to the Caribbean nation in 2019 helped to bolster ties between them.
Tsai asked the ambassador to convey her greetings to acting Saint Lucian Governor-General Errol Charles and Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.
Lewis said that he was extremely honored to serve as Saint Lucian ambassador to Taiwan.
The two countries are island nations known for their friendliness and hospitality, he said, adding that they have a shared respect for such common values as rule of law, democracy, freedom, equality and peace.
Lewis thanked Taiwan for providing assistance to Saint Lucia over the past 20 years, especially in the areas of agriculture, education, public health, business and corporate services.
More than 120 Saint Lucian students are studying in Taiwan, he said, adding that he hopes Taiwan continues to provide learning opportunities for his country’s doctors, young scholars, students and other professionals.
Taiwan first established diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia in 1984, although ties were severed from 1997 to 2007.
Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that Taiwan is not sending an official delegation to next week’s inauguration ceremony of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but would instead send representatives from Taiwan’s office in Seoul.
Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the government wanted to send a delegation led by the legislative speaker to Tuesday’s ceremony, which is to take place in the plaza in front of the National Assembly in Seoul.
As COVID-19 outbreaks in Taiwan and South Korea would require delegation members to quarantine for seven days upon returning, Taipei decided against the idea after consulting with lawmakers, Ou said.
The Taipei Mission in Korea would instead send officials to the ceremony, she said.
Former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) led a delegation to the 2013 inauguration of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
When South Korean President Moon Jae-In’s inauguration was held in May 2017, no overseas guests were invited, as he assumed office the day after the election.
