Foreign experts on international rights mechanisms are to participate, along with Taiwanese judicial agencies and civil society groups, in a review of two UN covenants, with the public able follow the sessions live online for the first time.
The meetings are to be held in Taipei from Monday to Friday next week, to review the nation’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), Ministry of Justice officials said at a briefing yesterday.
It is the third such review since Taiwan adopted the two covenants in 2009. Reviews are scheduled every four years, but last year’s was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: CNA
Experts from previous meetings gave positive endorsements of Taiwan’s review process, which includes the participation of civil society groups and other local stakeholders, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said, adding that they wanted to attend despite the COVID-19 outbreak, because the process works well and they believe other countries should emulate it.
The Ministry of Justice’s Department of Legal System and the Executive Yuan are the main organizers of this year’s “Review Meeting of ROC-Taiwan Third Report under the ICCPR and ICESCE.” They plan to broadcast the meetings live on YouTube.
“We are undertaking this review for Taiwan to improve on rights protections for all members of society, and to show the government’s commitment to implementing the two covenants and Taiwan’s determination to engage in international mechanisms,” Tsai said.
“Through this process, the world can see that Taiwan is moving in the right direction, making progress on civil and political rights, and also on economic, social and cultural rights,” he added.
Nine experts are to preside over the meetings. They have experience in international rights mechanisms, UN committees and affiliated agencies, and include an Asian indigenous rights leader and a European Court of Human Rights judge.
Performing the same roles as they did in 2017 are Manfred Nowak of Austria, a former UN special rapporteur on torture, and Eibe Riedel of Germany, a former vice chairman of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
Nowak is to chair the ICCPR panel, while Riedel is to chair the ICESCR panel.
Others on the panels include William Schabas of Canada, who has been described as “the world expert on the law of genocide and international law,” and Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago secretary-general Rukka Sombolinggi of Indonesia.
The other experts are from Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea, including members of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and the UN Human Rights Commission.
Ministry of Justice officials said that not all of the international experts had arrived in Taiwan as of yesterday.
The meetings would be conducted in a “bubble,” with the experts moving as a group, while other participants would maintain social distance, the officials said, adding that the experts are required to take polymerase chain reaction tests.
Officials thanked the international experts for agreeing to travel to Taiwan and to follow COVID-19 prevention measures.
The issues discussed during the 2017 review covered abolition of the death penalty, the rights of detainees, violations against laborers and migrant workers, indigenous people’s rights, the recognition of Pingpu indigenous groups, gender equality, full rights for LGBTQ people and Taiwan’s harsh policies regarding narcotics.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
UNITY: ‘Deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan is in everyone’s interest,’ former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Heino Klinck said The US has for the first time held high-level talks with the UK over how they can cooperate more to reduce the likelihood of war with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and US National Security Council China and Taiwan Senior Director Laura Rosenberger held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said in a report yesterday. It quoted “three people familiar with the stepped-up engagement” as saying that the “US wanted to boost cooperation with European allies, such as the UK,
The Presidential Office yesterday criticized the Chinese-language United Daily News after it reported that US Senator Lindsey Graham had a business agenda when he visited Taiwan in the middle of this month. The newspaper yesterday reported that Graham, the ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, was “forcefully” trying to convince the government to buy commercial airplanes made by US-based Boeing Co. Graham led a congressional delegation to Taiwan on April 14 and 15, during which he met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other top government officials. The report was based on two public statements by Graham. During the delegation’s meeting with
REVISED MEASURES: The CECC has simplified contact tracing while listing cases separately by severity, as it aims to increase vaccination and medication coverage The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15,033 local COVID-19 infections, a 25 percent increase from the day before, along with three associated deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 116 imported cases were also confirmed yesterday. Most local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 5,897, followed by Taipei with 3,099, Taoyuan with 2,193, Taichung with 756, Keelung with 715, Kaohsiung with 453, Hualien with 329, Yilan County with 320, Tainan with 280, and five to 195 cases in 13 other cities and counties. Fifteen moderate illnesses and three severe illness were