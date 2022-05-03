KMT deputy envoy says he spoke with Blinken at DC event

Staff writer, with CNA





The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) deputy representative to the US said he had a brief conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the war in Ukraine during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington on Saturday.

Eric Huang (黃裕鈞), who is also the KMT’s deputy director of international affairs and is stationed in Washington, wrote on Facebook that he took the opportunity of being invited to the association’s annual dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel to talk with Blinken and US Senator Chris Coons.

Huang said he shared his view with Blinken that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worried many Taiwanese, which Blinken said he could understand.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) deputy representative to the US Eric Huang, right, meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday. Photo: screen grab from Facebook

Blinken also recalled meeting him and KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) several years ago at the US Department of State headquarters, Huang said.

Huang thanked Coons on behalf of the KMT for his concern about Taiwan, he said.

Coons said he would continue to monitor Taiwan issues, adding that he looked forward to discussing in person with Chu matters related to Taiwan-US cooperation if he had the time in the near future, Huang said.

Chu had planned to travel to the US at the end of this month, but the trip was postponed because Taiwan was experiencing its most severe outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, KMT Department of International Affairs director Alexander Huang (黃介正) said on Thursday.

The postponement of Chu’s trip was also likely due to US President Joe Biden’s plans to visit Asia at the end of this month, a source in the KMT said, asking to remain anonymous.

The KMT has adjusted the chairman’s itinerary to optimize his visit to the US, the source said.

In previous statements, Huang said that Chu was planning to be in the US for more than a week at the end of this month to meet with government officials and lawmakers, as well as think tank representatives.

Chu at the time also planned to make public appearances and speeches in Washington, New York, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.