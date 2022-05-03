The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) deputy representative to the US said he had a brief conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the war in Ukraine during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington on Saturday.
Eric Huang (黃裕鈞), who is also the KMT’s deputy director of international affairs and is stationed in Washington, wrote on Facebook that he took the opportunity of being invited to the association’s annual dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel to talk with Blinken and US Senator Chris Coons.
Huang said he shared his view with Blinken that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worried many Taiwanese, which Blinken said he could understand.
Photo: screen grab from Facebook
Blinken also recalled meeting him and KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) several years ago at the US Department of State headquarters, Huang said.
Huang thanked Coons on behalf of the KMT for his concern about Taiwan, he said.
Coons said he would continue to monitor Taiwan issues, adding that he looked forward to discussing in person with Chu matters related to Taiwan-US cooperation if he had the time in the near future, Huang said.
Chu had planned to travel to the US at the end of this month, but the trip was postponed because Taiwan was experiencing its most severe outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, KMT Department of International Affairs director Alexander Huang (黃介正) said on Thursday.
The postponement of Chu’s trip was also likely due to US President Joe Biden’s plans to visit Asia at the end of this month, a source in the KMT said, asking to remain anonymous.
The KMT has adjusted the chairman’s itinerary to optimize his visit to the US, the source said.
In previous statements, Huang said that Chu was planning to be in the US for more than a week at the end of this month to meet with government officials and lawmakers, as well as think tank representatives.
Chu at the time also planned to make public appearances and speeches in Washington, New York, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel